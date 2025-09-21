President Trump Rips Jimmy Kimmel At Charlie Kirk Memorial

Play video content Fox News

President Trump couldn't resist taking a shot at Jimmy Kimmel while delivering remarks at the Charlie Kirk memorial service.

Trump was the last speaker of Sunday's nearly six-hour event at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona ... and he threw some jabs at Jimmy towards the end of his speech.

Play video content 9/15/25 ABC

POTUS referenced the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" suspension as he was hitting back at folks who were upset by Jimmy being taken off the air for something he said.

Trump didn't utter Jimmy's name but referenced a "canceled late night TV show where the anchor had no talent and no ratings."

Of course, Trump's FCC put pressure on Disney, ABC and other media companies to pull Jimmy off the air over backlash concerning Jimmy's comments on the Kirk shooting.

Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk, spoke right before Trump and said she'd forgiven her late husband's killer and had love for her enemies.

