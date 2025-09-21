Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Says She Forgives His Killer

By TMZ Staff
Published
EMOTIONAL WORDS
Charlie Kirk's widow says she forgives his alleged killer Tyler Robinson.

Erika Kirk choked back tears Sunday as she memorialized her late husband at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona ... and she was super emotional as she told the packed house, "I forgive him."

Charlie's widow went on to explain "I forgive him because it is what Christ did." She added, "The answer to hate is not hate."

The crowd roared in applause and gave her a standing ovation.

Erika also recalled going to a Utah hospital to see Charlie after the shooting ... repeating what others have said at his memorial service -- the doctors told them Charlie did not suffer.

While Erika says she forgives Charlie's alleged killer, he's facing murder charges in Utah ... and state prosecutors say they are going to seek the death penalty.