'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Coming Back To ABC After Suspension

Jimmy Kimmel's suspension is coming to an end.

His late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will return to ABC on Tuesday night.

The Walt Disney Company tells TMZ in a statement Monday ... "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

Play video content 9/15/25 ABC

As you know, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was put on indefinite hiatus after Jimmy's comments about Charlie Kirk's alleged murderer prompted FCC chairman Brendan Carr to warn ABC it needed to "take actions on Kimmel" ... or else the government would get involved.

Play video content The Benny Show

The suspension will have latest under a week ... and Jimmy hasn't said anything about it since being pulled from the air.

President Trump celebrated the suspension and took a bunch of shots at Jimmy, including at the Kirk memorial service over the weekend, and it will be interesting to see what POTUS has to say about Jimmy coming back.

Play video content Fox News