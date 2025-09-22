Sinclair Won't Air 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on ABC Affiliates When Show Returns

Jimmy Kimmel is getting back on the air after a brief suspension, but not everyone will be able to see him on ABC when "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" returns Tuesday ... because a major broadcast company is holding out.

Sinclair, which owns a ton of ABC affiliates across the country, says ... "Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming."

Play video content TMZ.com

It sounds like Jimmy could still make his eventual return to ABC affiliates under the Sinclair umbrella ... the company adds, "Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return."

Kimmel was put in timeout last week after Sinclair and Nexstar, another broadcast company that owns a bunch of ABC affiliate stations, announced they would preempt 'Live!' with other programming after backlash over Kimmel's comments on Charlie Kirk's alleged murderer and pressure from President Trump's FCC.

Play video content 9/15/25 ABC

The Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC, then took Kimmel off all of ABC after Sinclair and Nexstar made the first move.