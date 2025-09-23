Jon Stewart Jokes About Jimmy Kimmel's Return to Air

Jon Stewart cracked a joke about Jimmy Kimmel's return to ABC while taking aim at the FCC's threat to the network that coincidentally -- or not -- occurred just before "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was yanked from the air.

Check out this clip from Monday's 'Daily Show' ... Jon says he's shocked Jimmy's show is returning, considering he was told the FCC's threat to ABC -- that they could "do this the easy way or the hard way" -- had nothing to do with the show's now short-lived hiatus.

Instead, he quipped, with a ton of sarcasm ... "We just randomly remove one show a week!"

He also played a clip of Fox News arguing if Donald Trump wanted anyone who disagrees with him off the air, there would be only a "handful" of shows left ... which Jon said is the perfect opportunity for some self-reflection.

As you're well aware ... ABC pulled "Live!" after the network faced backlash for airing Jimmy's comments that the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk is MAGA. The FCC Chairman swiftly made his threatening remarks, and the show was pulled.

Jimmy's late-night colleagues and Hollywood peers stood up for him, and angered viewers stuck it to ABC by canceling their Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions, which in turn sent Disney's stock plummeting.

Jon joked about PO'd fans cutting ties with their Disney-affiliated subscriptions, noting ... "How is it possible that by getting rid of one company I can't watch Winnie the Pooh or Monday Night Football or listen to early Hilary Duff?"