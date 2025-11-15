Jimmy Kimmel Starts Two Fundraisers in Band Leader Cleto Escobedo III's Honor

Jimmy Kimmel's honoring his late pal Cleto Escobedo by raising some money for worth causes ... setting up a pair of fundraisers in his honor.

The talk show host revealed the plan on Instagram Friday ... telling fans the late musician was always eager to help others -- and, to mourn his loss, they've started two fundraisers to follow up his good works.

The first cause, Kimmel says, is the UCLA Medical Center where Cleto received a ton of amazing care need the end of his life ... while the other is The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas -- Cleto's hometown -- in recognition of his love of animals.

We broke the story ... Cleto died of cardiogenic shock -- essentially, his heart couldn't pump enough blood to keep him alive. Vasodilatory shock, disseminated intravascular coagulation and alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver were the underlying causes. Cleto's already been cremated.

Kimmel and Escobedo grew up together in Las Vegas ... and Jimmy fought hard to make him the leader of Cleto and the Cletones and bring him on to his talk show when it began in 2003.

Play video content ABC