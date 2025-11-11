Paula Abdul Honors Late 'Jimmy Kimmel' Band Leader Cleto of Cleto and the Cletones

Paula Abdul is remembering late "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" band leader Cleto Escobedo III of Cleto and the Cletones ... honoring him with a heartfelt tribute post on social media.

Cleto toured with Paula, as well as Earth, Wind and Fire, and had his own record deal before Jimmy got him on late-night TV ... and Paula says Cleto's "talent and energy were undeniable."

Paula says she first met Cleto back in the day when he was playing saxophone at a small bar inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas ... and from the moment she heard him, she knew she had to hire him for her band.

She says she was putting together a band for her first world tour and knew Cleto needed to be involved ... even though he didn't have any touring experience at the time.

Cleto grew up in Las Vegas, where he was neighbors with Jimmy ... and Jimmy fought hard for him to get a spot on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

As we reported ... Jimmy announced Cleto's death on Tuesday.