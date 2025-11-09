Jimmy Kimmel's Wife Molly McNearney Blasts Family Members Who Voted For Trump

Play video content We Can Do Hard Things

Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney may be in for one awkward Thanksgiving ... she revealed some of her familial relationships have been severely hurt after her husband's public battle with Donald Trump.

Molly appeared Thursday on the "We Can Do Hard Things" podcast alongside Jimmy, where she admitted it's been challenging to come from a politically conservative family to now be battling the Republican Party's leader.

She said, "To me, them voting for Trump is them not voting for my husband and me and our family.” It's been so difficult, she's “unfortunately" lost relationships with people in her family because of it.

As you know, Trump celebrated the move to temporarily suspend "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" earlier this year after the late-night host mentioned Charlie Kirk's alleged killer in a monologue.

Play video content 9/23/25 ABC

Jimmy has since been reinstated, but the move sounded alarm bells as a possible threat to free speech. For Molly, who executive produces "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," the threats of the current administration go even deeper.

“This is not just Republican versus Democrat for me anymore," she said. "It is, to me, it's family values, and it's really hard for me because I grew up believing in these Christian ideals of taking care of the sick and taking care of the poor, and I don't see that happening with this Republican party.”

She continued ... “When I see these terrible stories every day, I'm immediately mad at certain aunts, uncles, cousins who put him in power. And it's really hard.”