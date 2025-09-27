Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump's Escalator Mishap

Sorry, Trump ... No Escalator Issues for Us!!!

Jimmy Kimmel ain't holding back after 'Live!' was reinstated on ABC ... taking to Instagram to mock President Donald Trump's escalator mishap at the United Nations General Assembly this week.

Check out Jimmy's post on his show's official Instagram Friday -- he shared a photo of his longtime sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez smiling down at him on an escalator and captioned it ... "Headed to Brooklyn! Escalator is working great!"

As you know, the prez was PO'd after he and First Lady Melania Trump stepped onto the escalator ahead of the general assembly Tuesday and it suddenly halted, jerking them forward.

Luckily, the pair stayed on their feet and only looked minimally agitated ... though Trump ripped into the U.N. about the mishap -- plus his broken teleprompter -- while speaking to his fellow world leaders.

And, he huffed and puffed about the U.N. meeting on Truth Social afterward ... calling the above-mentioned issues, plus a sound system problem, a "triple sabotage."

Trump also declared the Secret Service was probing the incident and demanded the U.N. investigate.