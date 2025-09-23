President Trump Rips U.N. General Assembly for Broken Teleprompter, Escalator

Play video content FOX 9 Minneapolis-St Paul

President Trump went to the United Nations General Assembly and all he got was a "bad escalator and a bad teleprompter."

Trump's Tuesday visit to the U.N. General Assembly in New York City went off with a couple hitches ... starting from the moment he walked through the door.

Play video content

POTUS and FLOTUS were heading up the escalator when it stopped moving ... forcing Trump and Melania to get some exercise. Fortunately for them, Trump says they're both in good shape.

When Trump took the podium for his speech, the teleprompter stopped working ... and he said whoever was operating the teleprompter was "in big trouble." The room laughed. He's joking, we think.