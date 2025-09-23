Donald Trump Slams Statue Showing Him Holding Hands With Jeffrey Epstein

Donald Trump is PO'd at liberals ... slamming them for seemingly paying for a statue of him holding hands with Jeffrey Epstein to go up right outside the White House!

Check out the new statues erected in the National Mall in Washington, D.C. -- they show Trump and Epstein giddily frolicking together and holding hands ... with a plaque announcing the new figures are in honor of Friendship Month, which falls in September, apparently.

The plaque additionally reads ... "We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his 'closest friend,' Jeffrey Epstein."

Trump didn't hold back when blasting those responsible for the statues ... with a White House spokesperson telling TMZ ... "Liberals are free to waste their money however they see fit -- but it’s not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep."

As you know, the prez has admitted he and the late sex offender were once friends -- that is, until he heard his pal was up to no good with young females at Mar-a-Lago. Notably, he also said in the past he banned Jeffrey from his Florida property because he was hiring workers away from under him.

Anyhoo, the White House spokesperson went on ... "Democrats, the media, and the organization that’s wasting their money on this statue knew about Epstein and his victims for years and did nothing to help them while President Trump was calling for transparency, and is now delivering on it with thousands of pages of documents."

Trump's administration released a dump of documents related to Epstein back in February, though the material largely consisted of files already publicly available.

The move drew criticism from both the left and right, and the public has continuously pressured 47 to cough up the rest of the files -- largely because it's believed a list naming clients of Epstein exists ... especially because Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed such a list was under review.

But, a DOJ memo concluded in July that no such document existed ... and Trump told his supporters to forget about it.