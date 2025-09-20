President Trump Orders Deadly Strike on Drug Traffickers, Watch The Video

Say Hello To My Little Friend ...

President Donald Trump is picking off international drug traffickers again ... he ordered the deadly strike of a vessel he says was packed with illegal narcotics.

47 jumped on Truth Social Friday night to boast about his third strike in recent memory on boats transporting drugs like fentanyl into the United States through international waters.

Check out video of the strike ... it's quite the eye-popper.

In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote ... on his orders, the Secretary of War directed a "lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization" that was trafficking illicit drugs in the U.S. Southern Command, which is responsible for operations mainly in the region of South America and the Caribbean.

Donald said the vessel was traveling in waters known to be used as a passageway by drug traffickers "enroute to poison Americans." The prez says the strike killed "3 male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel."

And Trump sent a final message to all narcos ... "STOP SELLING FENTANYL, NARCOTICS, AND ILLEGAL DRUGS IN AMERICA, AND COMMITTING VIOLENCE AND TERRORISM AGAINST AMERICANS!!!"

Play video content 9/2/25 X / @WhiteHouse