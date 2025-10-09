Jimmy Kimmel Says He Wants President Donald Trump to Come on His Show

Jimmy Kimmel's still on the air despite President Donald Trump's protestations ... but, if he wants to tell Kimmel's whole audience exactly what he thinks of the host, Jimmy's willing to give him a chance.

The comedian sat down for an interview with Bloomberg Radio ... and, he was asked if he or his team had reached out to Trump or Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr about appearing on his show since his temporary suspension was lifted.

Kimmel says he wouldn't want to have Carr on the show -- though he doesn't give a specific reason for that ... however, Kimmel adds he's super interested in putting President Trump in the hot seat.

While Jimmy admits they haven't reached out to him yet, he says he will ... though we can't imagine 45/47's going to jump at the chance to draw viewers in for Kimmel.

Play video content 9/15/25 ABC

As you know ... production of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was temporarily suspended last month after Kimmel claimed Charlie Kirk's alleged killer was actually a MAGA supporter.

ABC put the brakes on the show ... but, mass backlash from fans and other stars in the industry followed -- and ABC reversed course.

Play video content Fox News

Trump initially lauded the broadcaster for halting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" ... and, he even blasted Jimmy at Kirk's memorial as a host with "no talent" who hosts a show with "no ratings." When ABC made the announcement that 'Live!' will return, Trump ripped into the network.