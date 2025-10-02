Conan O'Brien Happy Jimmy Kimmel Is Back, Says Truth Will Always Prevail

Play video content TMZ.com

Conan O'Brien doesn't have a late-night show anymore ... which will give him ample time to watch Jimmy Kimmel's -- 'cause he says he's so excited the star is back on the air!

We caught up with the comedian while he was leaving a building in New York City Thursday with "Saturday Night Live" star Ben Marshall -- who we may have thought was his son for just a split second -- and, we asked him if he had a chance to catch Kimmel's show in Brooklyn.

Conan said he didn't make it out ... but, it's all good because he can watch it on-air now -- reminding us we can catch Jimmy on the national broadcast again.

Conan tells us truth will always prevail ... though you've gotta fight for it. He then leaves our conversation politely -- right before he's mobbed by fans. Sorry about that one, Conan!

Play video content TMZ.com

Funny enough, we also caught up with Conan's former talk show sidekick, Andy Richter, this week and asked him about Jimmy ... and, he's telling the star not to pull any punches.

As you know ... ABC suspended Kimmel amid pressure from the FCC after he claimed the person who shot Charlie Kirk was a MAGA supporter.

Play video content

President Trump referred to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr as an "American patriot" after ABC handed down the suspension ... and, at Charlie's memorial, he references a "canceled late-night TV show where the anchor had no talent and no ratings" -- a clear shot at Jimmy, even if he didn't say his name.

The suspension only lasted a few days ... and, Kimmel's since ripped into DJT -- including by mocking the prez's elevator mishap at the United Nations last month.