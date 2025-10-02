Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Conan O'Brien Happy Jimmy Kimmel Is Back, Says Truth Will Always Prevail

Conan O'Brien Keep Fighting For the Truth, Jimmy Kimmel!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
THE TRUTH WILL PREVAIL!!!
Conan O'Brien doesn't have a late-night show anymore ... which will give him ample time to watch Jimmy Kimmel's -- 'cause he says he's so excited the star is back on the air!

We caught up with the comedian while he was leaving a building in New York City Thursday with "Saturday Night Live" star Ben Marshall -- who we may have thought was his son for just a split second -- and, we asked him if he had a chance to catch Kimmel's show in Brooklyn.

Conan said he didn't make it out ... but, it's all good because he can watch it on-air now -- reminding us we can catch Jimmy on the national broadcast again.

Conan tells us truth will always prevail ... though you've gotta fight for it. He then leaves our conversation politely -- right before he's mobbed by fans. Sorry about that one, Conan!

100225_andy_richter_kal
JIMMY SHOULDN'T HOLD BACK!!!
Funny enough, we also caught up with Conan's former talk show sidekick, Andy Richter, this week and asked him about Jimmy ... and, he's telling the star not to pull any punches.

As you know ... ABC suspended Kimmel amid pressure from the FCC after he claimed the person who shot Charlie Kirk was a MAGA supporter.

091925_donald_trump_brendan_carr_kal
INCREDIBLE AMERICAN PATRIOT!!!

President Trump referred to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr as an "American patriot" after ABC handed down the suspension ... and, at Charlie's memorial, he references a "canceled late-night TV show where the anchor had no talent and no ratings" -- a clear shot at Jimmy, even if he didn't say his name.

The suspension only lasted a few days ... and, Kimmel's since ripped into DJT -- including by mocking the prez's elevator mishap at the United Nations last month.

Sounds like the whole "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" crew wants Jimmy to keep on fightin' for what he believes!

