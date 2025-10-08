Jeff Bridges Criticizes ICE as 'The Dude' on Jimmy Kimmel

It looks like Jeff Bridges is still cool with revisiting old roles ... because he just reprised his old part as "The Dude" from "The Big Lebowski" while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday.

The actor was being interviewed ahead of the premiere of "Tron: Ares," in which he stars, when Kimmel asked him to share a few choice quotes ... in character, of course.

Bridges hopped into a sweater and a pair of sunglasses -- if anyone needs Halloween ideas, take notes -- and got into character, asking viewers to seriously consider chilling out.

Bridges turned his focus to the ongoing ICE raids, and quipped we should be getting ICE "off the streets and into our beverages, man" -- and yes, White Russians were served.

Bridges finished off by referencing one of The Dude's catchphrases ... telling the audience and viewers not just to abide, but to "abide together."

This isn't the first time Bridges has returned to the role, portraying The Dude in a Super Bowl ad for Stella Artois in 2019.