Dave Chappelle Tells Audience It's 'Easier to Talk' in Saudi Arabia

Dave Chappelle's been taking his act on the road for decades ... and it looks like he might be open to booking more dates in the Middle East in the future.

The comedian appeared at the controversial Riyadh Comedy Festival on Saturday and declared it's "easier to talk" in Saudi Arabia than it is back home in the United States, according to The New York Times.

Dave, who headlined the festival, also touched on the murder of Charlie Kirk during his set, and joked he'd likely be "canceled" for speaking about the late right-wing media figure if he did so Stateside.

He admitted he wasn't sure how his comments would be received back home ... before adding he was probably going to "find out."

Dave ended his set expressing his fears about going back to the United States, and he brought up his concern about being silenced over what he's said ... he said his fans would know whether he was in distress if he ended up publicly expressing his support for Israel.

The festival hasn't been intensely criticized by some fellow comics ... others have spoken out about contract restrictions on jokes about royals and religion, among other topics.