Jimmy Kimmel Honors Friend Cleto Escobedo After Band Leader’s Death

Jimmy Kimmel broke down in tears as he honored his late friend and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" band leader Cleto Escobedo III during Tuesday night's show, just hours after announcing his shocking death.

Check out the heartfelt tribute -- the late night TV host remembered Cleto not only as an impressive musician who was a staple to the show for over 2 decades, but as one of his closest friends.

Jimmy recalled meeting Cleto and automatically clicking with him after his parents moved their family from Brooklyn, New York to Las Vegas, Nevada when he was a kid. He said they were like brothers, basically inseparable -- and even claimed he once slept over Cleto's house "33 nights in a row."

Of course, Jimmy gushed over Cleto's musical prowess, calling him a "child prodigy who would get standing ovations in junior high school." So, when Jimmy landed 'Live!' in 2003 ... he said he knew exactly who to call to lead the band.

Cleto was the leader of Cleto and the Cletones for nearly 23 years, though he was quietly absent from the show in recent months after falling ill. His father, Cleto Escobedo II, is in the band, playing the tenor and alto saxophone.

Jimmy said Cleto's father influenced him to become a musician -- after halting his professional career to raise his family.

He raved ... "I’ve often said that the single best thing about doing this show was getting the opportunity to allow Cleto Senior to pick up where he left off in 1966 and become a musician again with his son."

The late musician once said he picked up an instrument because of his dad, and praised him for the sacrifices he made as a father, noting in a 2021 featurette ... "I play sax because he played sax when I was a kid ... When I started going to school, he quit playing just so he could be home with me and got a job as a busboy at Caesar's Palace and worked there for 30 years."

Cleto's mother, Sylvia, was in the audience during the 20-minute monologue.

Jimmy announced his talented friend's death on Instagram Tuesday. Although the show went on, he told the audience the Wednesday and Thursday broadcasts would be canceled.

It is not clear how Cleto died.

He was 59.