Donald Trump Calls Jimmy Kimmel a Talentless Bum, Wants Him Fired

Donald Trump’s reigniting his beef with Jimmy Kimmel after the talk show quipped the Prez would be "bracing for Hurricane Epstein" Wednesday night ... and let’s just say, Trump did not find the weather forecast funny.

Trump went off in a Truth Social post Wednesday, ranting about why ABC "fake news" keeps Jimmy on air ... calling him talentless, dragging his ratings, alleging "biased" network coverage, and ending it with one heck of a burn ... "Get the bum off the air!!!"

Now, he could just be popping off for sport ... but it’s way more likely he’s reacting to Jimmy’s late-night talk show monologue last night, claiming Trump will be a major name in the Epstein files release.

Interestingly, just a few hours before Jimmy’s monologue dropped, Trump announced he’d signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act -- which passed the House with a 427-1 vote and sailed through the Senate before landing on the president's desk. Pretty wild, considering he was saying Republicans would be "soft and foolish" for backing the release literally days ago.

Anyhoo, as you know ... ABC temporarily suspended "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in September after he got loads of backlash for claiming Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer might be a MAGA supporter. The network reversed the suspension 6 days later, much to DT's annoyance.