Donald Trump Suggests Seth Meyers' Jokes About Him Might Be Illegal

Donald Trump says Seth Meyers is such a hater that it might even be illegal ... ripping into the star in another Truth Social rant.

The President of the United States shared his raw thoughts about "Late Night With Seth Meyers" host Saturday ... calling him perhaps the worst performer ever -- and claiming he sounds like a "deranged lunatic."

He specifically pointed to a bit Meyers did ... mocking a speech DJT gave where he mentioned electric and steam catapults -- and, he said he wasn't impressed by the "Saturday Night Live" alum's jokes.

Trump ended his post with what seems like a threat toward Meyers ... writing, "NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL" -- unclear if Trump's just talking here or if he's trying to find a way to bring a case against Meyers.

President Trump hasn't been a big fan of talk show hosts since taking office ... most recently applauding ABC's decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel after the popular ABC late-night star postulated that Charlie Kirk's alleged killer might actually be a Trump supporter.

While onstage at Kirk's memorial, Trump referenced a "canceled late night TV show where the anchor had no talent and no ratings" -- so it seems this talent and ratings gripe about Meyers is actually a rerun.