Donald Trump Blasted For Throwing 'Great Gatsby' Party As SNAP Benefits Run Out

Donald Trump's celebrating the Roaring '20s ... and, a whole lotta people online are calling him tone deaf as many in poverty are staring down a Great Depression.

POTUS hosted a "Great Gatsby"-themed party at his exclusive Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach for Halloween ... with ladies dressed as flappers and fellas throwing on their most boisterous suits and fedoras.

The bash was reportedly titled "A Little Party Never Killed Nobody" ... which is the name of a 2013 song by Fergie, GoonRock and Q-Tip made for the Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan 'Gatsby' film.

The irony of the title wasn't lost on many online ... who decried Trump for throwing such a decadent affair the night before Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits ran out.

Many called this a class issue ... popping off at the rich and powerful for partying like it's 1925 while so many others are wondering where their next meal might come from.

If you don't know ... the prolonged government shutdown still hasn't ended -- but, 42 million Americans are losing access to their benefits because the Department of Agriculture says the money for the month, some $9.5 billion, has run out.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called out President Trump for the party as well ... telling his followers the prez "doesn't give a damn" about the common man.

A judge in Rhode Island demanded the Trump administration fund the benefits ... but Trump took to social media Friday to say his admin's lawyers aren't sure they're legally allowed to do so, and he's asked the courts for clarity.

Trump has said military and law enforcement personnel will get paid amid the shutdown -- though the legal justification for doing so has been questioned by some since Congress holds the power of the purse, not the Executive branch. President Trump said it would be his "HONOR" to pay the benefits out if the court allows it.

