President Trump Loses his S*** Over Epstein Question, Calls Reporter A Pig

President Trump is so annoyed by the Jeffrey Epstein scandal that he's resorting to personal attacks on reporters asking him about the notorious sex offender -- and he even called one journalist a pig!

As you know, Trump has been under tremendous scrutiny over his longtime association with Epstein -- including last week when 23,000 emails were released by the House Oversight Committee showing their connection.

Epstein wrote in one 2011 email to his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell that Trump spent hours at Epstein's house with one of Epstein's victims, later identified as Virginia Giuffre. In 2019, Epstein died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

On Friday, Trump was flying on Air Force One with a bunch of reporters -- one of whom asked the prez about his name popping up in the thousands of never-before-seen emails ... and Trump didn't take too kindly to the journalist's question.

New video has surfaced showing Trump going off on the female reporter -- who is off-screen -- pointing his finger at her and calling her "piggy"! The commander-in-chief must have had the famous Muppets character on his mind.

Trump has been trying to prevent the release of the Epstein files ... that is, until yesterday, when he reversed course and asked Congress to make them all public, claiming he has nothing to hide and that Democrats were the ones in bed with Epstein.