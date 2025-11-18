Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

President Trump Loses his S*** Over Epstein Question, Calls Reporter A Pig

President Trump Hey Piggy, Don't Ask Me About Epstein!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
donald trump miss piggy getty 1
Getty

President Trump is so annoyed by the Jeffrey Epstein scandal that he's resorting to personal attacks on reporters asking him about the notorious sex offender -- and he even called one journalist a pig!

111825_donald_trump_piggy_kal
GOES IN ON REPORTER
CNN

As you know, Trump has been under tremendous scrutiny over his longtime association with Epstein -- including last week when 23,000 emails were released by the House Oversight Committee showing their connection.

Epstein wrote in one 2011 email to his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell that Trump spent hours at Epstein's house with one of Epstein's victims, later identified as Virginia Giuffre. In 2019, Epstein died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Donald Trump Wins The 2024 Presidential Election
Launch Gallery
Trump Wins Launch Gallery
Getty

On Friday, Trump was flying on Air Force One with a bunch of reporters -- one of whom asked the prez about his name popping up in the thousands of never-before-seen emails ... and Trump didn't take too kindly to the journalist's question.

New video has surfaced showing Trump going off on the female reporter -- who is off-screen -- pointing his finger at her and calling her "piggy"! The commander-in-chief must have had the famous Muppets character on his mind.

Jeffrey Epstein And Ghislaine With Famous Friends
Launch Gallery
Jeffrey, Ghislaine And Famous Friends Launch Gallery
Getty

Trump has been trying to prevent the release of the Epstein files ... that is, until yesterday, when he reversed course and asked Congress to make them all public, claiming he has nothing to hide and that Democrats were the ones in bed with Epstein.

The House is voting today on whether to compel the Justice Department to release materials related to the Epstein case.

Related articles