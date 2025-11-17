Trump Calls Kanye 'Somebody' While Discussing Infamous Nick Fuentes Dinner

Play video content

President Trump says "somebody" is responsible for bringing white nationalist Nick Fuentes to dinner at Mar-a-Lago ... and that special someone is Kanye West.

Trump was defending Tucker Carlson's recent interview with Fuentes -- which has caused backlash among Republicans -- when he went down memory lane ... and things got funny, fast.

POTUS awkwardly referred to Kanye only as "somebody" who, unbeknownst to him, invited Fuentes to Mar-a-Lago a couple years ago for dinner. Trump then quickly identified that somebody as Ye.

11/29/22

Trump tried to distance himself a bit from Fuentes ... claiming he had no clue who Fuentes was before he showed up at his doorstep with Yeezy and set off a firestorm in the GOP, drawing criticism from Mitch McConnell and others.