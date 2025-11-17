Trump Calls Kanye 'Somebody' While Discussing Infamous Nick Fuentes Dinner
President Trump Kanye's Not a Nobody, He's a Somebody ... Introduced Me to Fuentes
President Trump says "somebody" is responsible for bringing white nationalist Nick Fuentes to dinner at Mar-a-Lago ... and that special someone is Kanye West.
Trump was defending Tucker Carlson's recent interview with Fuentes -- which has caused backlash among Republicans -- when he went down memory lane ... and things got funny, fast.
POTUS awkwardly referred to Kanye only as "somebody" who, unbeknownst to him, invited Fuentes to Mar-a-Lago a couple years ago for dinner. Trump then quickly identified that somebody as Ye.
Trump tried to distance himself a bit from Fuentes ... claiming he had no clue who Fuentes was before he showed up at his doorstep with Yeezy and set off a firestorm in the GOP, drawing criticism from Mitch McConnell and others.
In a quick interview with reporters at Palm Beach International Airport Sunday night, Trump also said Tucker should be able to interview whoever he wants, no matter their political views, to get the word out and let people decide.