Huda Mustafa Caught on Video Sneaking into Apartment Complex of Ex-BF Louis’ Baby Mama

Huda Mustafa's 'Love Island' villa days may be over ... but it looks like she still had a knack for making waves on camera.

As we first reported, in documents we obtained, Huda's ex-BF Louis Russell's baby mama Nicole Olivera alleged in court that the 'Love Island' star tried to break into her L.A. home after sneaking into her apartment complex on February 21, 2026 at around 9:14 PM.

TMZ has obtained surveillance footage showing Huda making her way inside the apartment complex of her ex-boyfriend Louis' baby mama, Nicole ... 'cause apparently the only thing she wasn't done coupling up with was controversy.

Check out the video ... as described in the docs, Huda can be seen walking through the property while talking on her phone, making her way through the complex that later became ground zero in her ugly legal battle with Nicole.

The footage is especially notable given what followed. As TMZ first reported, Nicole sought a restraining order against Huda earlier this year, alleging the reality star threatened her, her son and others. Nicole also claimed Huda showed up at her complex during the ongoing drama surrounding Louis.

At the time, Huda denied wrongdoing and pushed back on allegations surrounding the case. The legal fight only grew messier from there.

TMZ later obtained court filings from Louis and Nicole's custody battle that included alleged text messages Nicole claimed Huda sent Louis during their rocky relationship. The messages painted a picture of a situation that was anything but smooth sailing -- and added another explosive layer to an already tangled feud.

Then came another twist ... earlier this month, Huda and Nicole both no-showed at court for a hearing, prompting the temporary order against Huda to dissolve before a judge could weigh in on the allegations.

Still, the newly surfaced surveillance footage is likely to reignite interest in the saga ... because it appears to place Huda at the very apartment complex that sat at the center of one of Nicole's biggest claims.

TMZ actually ran into Huda at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards in L.A. on Friday ... and she seemed more interested in talking about the future than revisiting old drama. She urged the new "Love Island USA" cast to block out online noise and focus on their mental health -- before celebrating the success of her budding music career.