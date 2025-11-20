House Democrats Contact Capitol Police After Trump's Death Threat

Hey Trump, Your Comments Are Gonna Get Someone Hurt!

President Donald Trump's incendiary post threatening politicians with execution by hanging isn't sitting well with House Democrats ... some of whom have reported the Truth Social post to U.S. Capitol Police.

ICYMI ... two U.S. Senators and four Representatives who formerly served in the military or intelligence services released a video Tuesday encouraging active duty service members to refuse illegal orders from the military chain of command.

Play video content

The video really struck a nerve with Trump, who described the content as "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL" on Truth Social and reposted a user's comment reading ... "HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD!!" He also posted so-called seditious behavior is "punishable by DEATH!"

U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar issued a joint statement about the death threat, describing them as "dangerous and disgusting," reports Axios.

The group said they've been in contact with both United States Capitol Police and the House Sergeant at Arms to ensure Congress' safety.

They called on Trump to delete the "unhinged" posts and take back what he said before "he gets someone killed."