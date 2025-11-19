Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Donald Trump's 'Piggy' Reporter Insult Defended by Florida Congresswoman

By TMZ Staff
Published
maria-elvira-salazar-donald-trump-getty-1
Getty

It's no secret President Donald Trump's comments are often abrasive ... and one of his newest jabs was just defended by a supporter in Congress.

FYI ... POTUS responded to Catherine Lucey's question -- "If there's nothing incriminating in the [Jeffrey Epstein] files, sir, why not act?" -- by pointing his finger at her and telling her "Quiet. Quiet, piggy."

111825_donald_trump_piggy_kal_v2
GOES IN ON REPORTER

47's remark has been widely criticized ... but predictably, he's still got support from some Republicans, including Florida Representative Maria Elvira Salazar, who defended his comment on Tuesday's episode of "The Lead," according to The Hill.

maria-elvira-salazar-getty-2
Getty

Salazar told host Jake Tapper ... "President Trump is a very picturesque and difficult and different type of politician. But I always say that I look at his policies and not at his personality."

maria-elvira-salazar-donald-trump-sub-getty-1
Getty

“No one is perfect. Those who are perfect are in heaven,” Salazar said.

