Donald Trump's 'Piggy' Reporter Insult Defended by Florida Congresswoman

It's no secret President Donald Trump's comments are often abrasive ... and one of his newest jabs was just defended by a supporter in Congress.

FYI ... POTUS responded to Catherine Lucey's question -- "If there's nothing incriminating in the [Jeffrey Epstein] files, sir, why not act?" -- by pointing his finger at her and telling her "Quiet. Quiet, piggy."

Play video content

47's remark has been widely criticized ... but predictably, he's still got support from some Republicans, including Florida Representative Maria Elvira Salazar, who defended his comment on Tuesday's episode of "The Lead," according to The Hill.

Salazar told host Jake Tapper ... "President Trump is a very picturesque and difficult and different type of politician. But I always say that I look at his policies and not at his personality."