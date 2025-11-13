Trump-Appointed U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan's Appointment Challenged in Court

Lindsey Halligan could end up having a bit more free time on her hands in the near future ... because her appointment as an acting U.S. attorney is being challenged in court.

FYI ... Halligan was appointed interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in September by President Donald Trump, who handpicked her for the role, according to The New York Times.

She subsequently obtained indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James -- two of Trump's political opponents.

Lawyers for both Comey and James have asked U.S. District Court Judge Cameron McGowan Currie to toss their cases, as Halligan reportedly secured the indictments personally and was the only person who signed the charging documents.

Although Comey and James' cases are being handled separately, their lawyers have maintained the appointment of Halligan -- who's never handled a criminal prosecution case in her legal career -- was unlawful, and say the cases against their clients should be tossed, reports NBC News.

They're also saying Halligan sent out the indictments while she was effectively a private citizen -- which would mean she didn't have the authority to issue them.