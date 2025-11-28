Tim Walz Fires Back After Donald Trump Directs R-Word At Him

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz didn’t waste a second clapping back after Donald Trump hurled an ugly slur his way -- firing off a simple, deadly one-liner that landed hard.

In an X post Friday, Walz fired back with, "Release the MRI results" -- a shot aimed at Trump, who’d just hopped on Truth Social late Thanksgiving night to unload a marathon immigration rant ... taking swipes at Minnesota’s Somali community and tossing the nasty r-slur at Walz.

Walz hit back by poking at Trump’s own health mystery -- that hush-hush MRI he reportedly got during an October stop at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The White House claimed he underwent "advanced imaging" and some "preventive assessments," bragged his labs were "exceptional," and even said his "cardiac age" was 14 years younger ... but never actually explained what any of those scans were for.

Trump’s late-night screed was also packed with racist jabs at Rep. Ilhan Omar and claims that "hundreds of thousands" of Somali refugees were overrunning Minnesota.