Donald Trump Says His MRI Results Came Out 'Perfect'

I Got An MRI And My Doctors Say I'm Doing Just Fine!

President Donald Trump's apparently got a pretty clean bill of health ... because he just claimed his MRI results came out 'perfect.'

POTUS made the statement about his well-being aboard Air Force One on Monday, and he stated the MRI took place during a recent visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to CNN.

47 also claimed his doctors thought the results of the MRI were some of the best they'd ever seen for a guy his age. He also said his doctors had given reporters "very conclusive" information about the procedure.

However, Trump remained tight-lipped about the actual reason for the MRI, and told the reporters present to ask his doctors why he'd gone in for the procedure.

Plus, the White House hasn't offered any information about why POTUS headed to Walter Reed for the second time this year, as he had an annual check-up in April.

We should note Trump's health hasn't exactly been 100% this whole year, as he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency -- which is when valves in certain veins don't work and allow blood to pool up, according to the Mayo Clinic -- earlier this year.