Trump Won't 'Surge' Troops to San Francisco After Speaking With Mayor Daniel Lurie

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie must be letting out a sigh of relief right about now ... because the city won't be getting a military "surge" sent by President Donald Trump.

Here's the deal ... POTUS had been floating the idea of sending federal troops to the City by the Bay since the summer, and he claimed he was planning on troops heading to San Francisco "at some point in the not too distant future" this past Sunday, according to NBC News.

Trump also brought up the idea of invoking the Insurrection Act -- which allows military personnel deployed on U.S. soil to assume law enforcement duties, but is not the same as "martial law." But Trump admitted he would have liked to work out what he saw as the city's issues in what he described as "a nicer manner."

Trump changed course and posted on Truth Social Thursday that he'd spoken with Lurie, who apparently asked 47 to hold off on the "surge."

POTUS added Lurie's request -- he also cited the opinions of tech CEOs Jensen Huang and Marc Benioff -- convinced him to take a beat and not send federal troops to San Francisco.

The decision was welcomed by California politicians. A spokesperson for Governor Gavin Newsom said Trump had "finally, for once, listened to reason."