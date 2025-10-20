Mike Johnson Calls Donald Trump's A.I.-Generated Video 'Satire'

It looks like Mike Johnson got a kick out of Donald Trump's A.I.-generated response to the "No Kings" protests ... because he just defended the clip at a news conference.

Here's the deal ... POTUS shared a video created with A.I. on his Truth Social account on Saturday, which showed him flying a fighter jet and dropping what appeared to be poop all over protesters.

Oh, and 47 made sure to have a crown generated on his head for the video ... just in case his response to the "No Kings" protests wasn't subtle enough.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives addressed the video on Monday, and he claimed the president was using "satire" to get his point across, according to Politico.

Johnson, who didn't specify what point Trump might have been getting at with the video, expressed POTUS was the "most effective person" when it came to using social media to get his ideas out to the masses.

Johnson did point out, however, the president didn't intend for his video to be seen as a threat of political violence, and he didn't think Trump wanted to see any of his political opponents physically harmed.