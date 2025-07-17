President Donald Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency

Play video content

President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a vein disorder ... the White House revealed Thursday.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke to the press corps from the White House Briefing Room today ... and, she announced the president has chronic venous insufficiency -- a condition where blood in the legs struggles to circulate throughout the rest of the body.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, CVI can lead to blood pooling in the legs ... causing high pressure in those veins. The clinic says about 1 in 20 adults is affected -- mostly adults over the age of 50. Trump turned 79 last month.

Recent photos of Trump seem to show his badly swollen ankles ... and, he's had to address bruising on his hands this week as well, which he appears to be covering up with makeup.

Leavitt calls CVI a "benign and common condition" ... and, she says there's no sign of deep vein thrombosis -- the medical term for a blood clot.

Leavitt said the bruising on President Trump's hands has nothing to do with CVI ...but, instead, is caused by numerous handshakes and aspirin -- which she says he's taking to prevent cardiac issues.