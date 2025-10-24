Steve Bannon Claims Trump Will Be Elected to a Third Term in 2028

Play video content The Economist

It looks like Steve Bannon's still got a soft spot for President Donald Trump ... because he just predicted 47 will be elected to a third term in 2028.

The political strategist made his claim in an interview with The Economist on Thursday, saying Americans should get used to the idea of this POTUS sticking around for four more years, because he feels a third round for Trump is pretty much inevitable.

Bannon claimed there are plans in place to make sure 47 will stay in the White House, and he also said the odds of Trump staying in office are better than in 2016 and 2024.

And Bannon said the big guy in the sky is looking out for Trump, whom he described as a "vehicle of divine providence" and an "instrument of divine will."

The thing is, POTUS is explicitly not eligible for a third term under the rules set out in the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which limits presidents to two terms.

Still, Bannon said the Constitution embodies the "will of the American people" -- and if Americans want Trump around in 2028, they'll keep him in office regardless of the 22nd Amendment ... which sounds pretty un-American.