Donald Trump Tells Reporter She Wouldn't Pass Cognitive Test Like He Did

Donald Trump No Idea Why I Got an MRI ... But My Brain's Elite, Unlike Yours!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Donald Trump's still taking swipes at female reporters ... this time telling one she’d struggle to pass the same cognitive test he loves to brag about.

The jab went down on Air Force One Sunday night when a reporter pressed him on releasing the results of an MRI scan he recently underwent -- asking which part of his body was scanned. Trump says "I have no idea" ... then declares it wasn’t his brain ... 'cause he notes he already took a cognitive test, which he frequently insists he passed with flying colors.

He doubled down with a bite, telling her ... "I got a perfect mark -- which you would be incapable of doing."

This kicked off when Gov. Walz demanded Trump drop the MRI results he got during an October visit to the Walter Reed military hospital in Maryland -- right after Trump unloaded a wild Thanksgiving immigration rant, taking shots at Minnesota’s Somali community, and even lobbing the nasty "R-word" slur at Walz.

But when it comes to taking shots at female reporters, Donald’s basically a seasoned pro -- he’s hurled gems like "Quiet, piggy!" and "Are you a stupid person?" in recent run-ins.

Guess Trump’s gonna Trump, no matter what!🤷‍♀️

