President Trump Praises Shedeur Sanders After Win ... 'I TOLD YOU SO'

Shedeur Sanders was a big winner in his first NFL start ... and while many might be stunned to see the Cleveland Browns have a bit of success, President Donald Trump ain't one of them.

No. 45-47 went to Truth Social on Monday to weigh in on the Orange and Brown's 24-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders ... and based on what he saw, he's confident he was right about being high on Deion's son.

"Shedeur Sanders was GREAT," POTUS said minutes ago. "Wins first game, career start, as a pro (for Cleveland). Great Genes. I TOLD YOU SO."

Sanders went 11-20 with 209 yards with a touchdown and a pick in the outing ... marking the first time a Browns quarterback was victorious in his debut since 1995.

He had some highlights ... including a 53-yard deep ball to Isaiah Bond in the first quarter that had Coach Prime excited in the Allegiant Stadium stands.

Trump previously scolded NFL teams for not drafting Deion's son in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft ... asking if owners were "stupid" for passing on the Hall of Famer's kid.

"He should be 'picked' IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!"

Sanders ultimately fell all the way to the fifth round.

While folks can dissect Sanders' performance all they want, the victory counts all the same ... and that's all that really matters right now for the Dawg Pound.

"Imagine what a full offseason looks like ... it gets dangerous." 👀



Shedeur talking SPICY 🍿🔥



(📺 CBS) pic.twitter.com/LmHLEQG4ZS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 24, 2025 @SportsCenter

Sanders also weighed in after the game ... and he was feeling GOOD -- and claiming it can only get better with more preparation.