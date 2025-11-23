Cleveland Would Win Super Bowl With Deion and Shedeur Sanders, Ex-Browns Player Says

Former Cleveland Browns player Leigh Bodden thinks it's the "perfect time" to move on from head coach Kevin Stefanski ... and who should replace him?? Deion Sanders.

We caught up with the ex-defensive back ahead of Shedeur Sanders' first start for the Orange and Brown this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders ... and he'd love to see the father-son duo reunite in Northeast Ohio.

Bodden -- who played eight seasons in the league -- praised what Coach Prime has done at the college level ... and thinks his star power would attract all kinds of talented players and coaches to Cleveland.

He went as far as to say Deion and Shedeur together could have the potential to be as great as Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were ... but the world will never know until Prime gets the opportunity.

As for Stefanski, Bodden couldn't wrap his head around Sanders not getting any first-team reps until the week of his debut as a starter ... and also pointed the finger at his other decisions during Deshaun Watson's time under center, too.

Bodden thinks Prime could easily command a locker room full of pros -- after all, he's a Hall of Famer, so the respect is already there.

It hasn't been a great 2025 for Sanders in Boulder -- Colorado is currently 3-7 in its first season without Shedeur and Travis Hunter ... but Bodden doesn't see that as an issue.

In fact, he's offering to assist, too!!

"I'ma help turn this program around," Bodden said. "Turn this organization around and, like I said, have a Lombardi trophy celebration by [Lake] Erie. Father-son duo, they did it in college. Let's see it in the pros."