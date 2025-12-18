Donald Trump Says He's Giving 'Warrior Dividends' to Military Members

During his national televised address Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump announced 1,450,000 military service members will receive a one-time payment of $1,776 -- which he described as a "warrior dividend" -- before Christmas.

The President said checks were being sent out in recognition of the United States' founding in 1776.

He said the checks were already on their way to service members. Trump said the "warrior dividends" were being funded by his controversial tariffs.

A senior Trump admin official told CNN Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directed the Pentagon to pay out $2.6 billion in a "one-time basic allowance for housing supplement."

The checks will reportedly go out to about 1.28 million active military members, as well as 174,000 reserve personnel.