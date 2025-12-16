Brian Glenn Announces His Engagement to Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene's been off the market for a few years, and now she's really locking it down with Brian Glenn -- because they're engaged!

The news about the soon-to-be ex-U.S. Representative from Georgia was shared by her future husband on X on Monday in a photo of him sitting in a restaurant next to Greene, who showed off her new engagement ring, writing "She said ‘yes’. 💍"

Just in case there was any doubt about her future marital status, Greene reshared the photo and wrote she'd found her "happily ever after."

FYI ... Brian first spotted Marjorie at a rally for Donald Trump back in 2022, and they began dating the following year, reports the Washington Post.

The two got close over the next few years, although they faced a hurdle earlier this year when Greene began breaking from Trump, who later began outright denouncing her former political ally. Glenn is the White House correspondent for Real America’s Voice, a conservative news outlet.

Glenn, who's made no secret of his support for POTUS, told the Washington Post he'd ultimately pick his future bride over 47 if it really came down to it -- and said he'd be following her back to Georgia after she finishes out her time in Washington, D.C. next year.