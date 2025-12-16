Donald Trump Declares Fentanyl a Weapon of Mass Destruction
Donald Trump Fentanyl's So Bad It's Even Worse Than Bombs!
President Donald Trump has classified fentanyl -- and many of the chemicals used in the narcotic's production -- weapons of mass destruction.
Trump issued an executive order regarding the drug Monday, describing fentanyl as "closer to a chemical weapon than a narcotic."
The order proclaims the deadly substance is predominantly manufactured and distributed by organized criminal organizations, and has the potential to be utilized for "concentrated, large-scale terror attacks."
The order directs U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to begin pursuing investigations into the trafficking of fentanyl and to handle any subsequent prosecutions.
At the White House Monday, Trump said ... "No bomb does what this has done. 200,000 to 300,000 people die every year, that we know of. So we're formally classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction," CBS News reports.
However, fentanyl has only been attributed to the deaths of an estimated 48,422 people in the United States in 2024, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.