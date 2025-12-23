Ben Sasse Says He's 'Gonna Die' After Being Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Former Republican senator Ben Sasse publicly revealed he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last week in a lengthy message posted on X Tuesday morning.

Sasse didn't mince words while talking about the diagnosis ... describing it as a "death sentence," and adding he is "gonna die." The cancer has metastasized, already spreading to other parts of his body.

Sasse acknowledged he has "less time than I’d prefer" and admitted he is concerned about the future well-being of his family.

He added he wouldn't be "going down without a fight" and pointed to the advances in research into cancer treatment over the past few years as a sign of hope in his situation.

Sasse said his family has embraced "gallows humor" about the whole situation and wrote he'd have more to say about his health in the future.

Sasse's note was met with support from many of his former colleagues, as well as Vice President J.D. Vance, who replied he's "very sorry" to hear about the former senator's diagnosis.