Pentagon Moves To Cut Mark Kelly's Retirement Pay After 'Seditious' Video

The Pentagon has moved to downgrade Senator Mark Kelly's military rank and pay for his involvement in a highly controversial video released last November.

The politician, along with five other Democrat members of Congress, all of whom were former military and intelligence personnel, appeared in a widely circulated video encouraging service members to refuse to follow illegal orders.

Play video content

The video resulted in widespread reactions from the Trump administration, and the President reposted a comment which apparently called for the Congress members to be hanged, although he later claimed he wasn't advocating for them to be sentenced to death.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth issued a statement on X regarding the reduction in Kelly's rank and pay on Monday, and he the retired U.S. Naval captain's "pattern of reckless misconduct" led to the reduction in his retired grade.

Hegseth also pointed out Kelly could be subject to further disciplinary action if he continued to engage in "violations" of official policy.

Kelly responded to the statement on X and described Hegseth as "the most unqualified Secretary of Defense in our country’s history" after detailing his over two decades of service in the armed forces.