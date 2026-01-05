10 Found Guilty Of Cyberbullying France's First Lady Brigitte Macron

Ten people have been found guilty of cyberbullying France's first lady, Brigitte Macron, by spreading false claims about her gender.

A Paris court found the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron had been subjected to "particularly degrading" comments by the defendants, some of whom reportedly suggested Brigitte was transgender and a pedophile, reports the Associated Press.

The defendants were accused of sharing online comments to falsely claim Brigitte was born as a male. They also reportedly compared the 24-year age gap between Brigitte and Emmanuel to pedophilia.

Several defendants claimed their comments were intended to be humorous during their two-day trial, which took place last October.

One of the defendants was sentenced to six months in prison, and eight others were given suspended sentences. The one defendant who wasn't given a prison sentence, who will attend cyberbullying awareness training along with the other defendants, reportedly apologized during the trial.

All ten of the defendants will have to jointly pay 10,000 euros, or $11,719, in compensation to Brigitte for moral damage.