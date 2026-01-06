Stephen Miller Says Greenland Should Become Part of the U.S.

Stephen Miller said Greenland would "obviously" be better off as a part of the United States while speaking with CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday evening.

Although Tapper asked President Donald Trump's Homeland Security advisor if he'd rule out using military action to take Greenland by force, Miller initially sidestepped the question and pointed to how Trump had been "clear for months" about his desire to take control of the island.

Miller said Greenland should be part of the United States' "overall security apparatus" and said the United States likely wouldn't face any military resistance to taking over Greenland.

Miller then questioned Denmark's right to maintain governance and "assert control" over Greenland.

The island became part of the Danish Kingdom in 1953, and it currently operates as an autonomous territory under the Danish Crown.

Trump first floated the idea of taking control of Greenland during his first term in office, and he told The Atlantic the United States "absolutely" needed control over the island earlier this month.