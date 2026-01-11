DHS Releases New Video Before Fatal ICE Shooting of Renee Nicole Good

Play video content X/@DHSgov

The Department of Homeland Security has released a new video showing the tense three minutes leading up to the deadly ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

In the newly released clip, Good is seen parking her vehicle sideways in the middle of the street, effectively blocking ICE vehicles from getting through. The move is especially clear in the final minute of the video, where her car is positioned in a way that prevents agents from passing.

The footage shows ICE vehicles slowing and stopping as the situation unfolds, with the standoff building. DHS says the video provides critical context for what agents were dealing with just before the shooting.

According to DHS, Good's vehicle placement impeded federal agents, turning a routine operation into a rapidly escalating encounter.

Play video content 1/7/26

The video release comes as scrutiny around the shooting continues to intensify. DHS maintains the clip that helps explain the circumstances leading up to the fatal moment.