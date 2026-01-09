New Video Shows Moments Before Deadly Minnesota ICE Shooting

Play video content CNN

A new angle of the shooting that killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis earlier this week has been released ... and it appears the driver was maneuvering to pull away from the agents, not trying to run them over.

CNN released the new angle taken from a security camera across the street ... and it shows the moments leading up to Good's death -- including her apparent indecision as she slowly pulls her Honda Pilot forward and puts it in reverse while federal agents walk around it.

Eventually, the agents walk up to her window, and Good puts the SUV in reverse before moving forward ... which is when an ICE agent fires at least 2 shots at point-blank range.

While many -- including Vice President J.D. Vance -- have accused Good of trying to hit the agent with her car, watch the wheels on the left side of the screen ... it appears she's trying to get around the agent, though it's hard to tell with certainty.

Good was struck at least once in the head ... paramedics tried to revive her at the scene ... this after agents reportedly refused to allow a bystander who claimed to be a physician access to her. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Good's wife was inconsolable after the shooting ... slumping to the ground and crying on the sidewalk when she was informed of her partner's death.

