Federal Immigration Agents Shoot Two People In Portland, Police Say

Another shooting involving federal immigration agents and civilians ... and this time the feds shot two people in Oregon.

ICE Agents allegedly shoot two people in Portland, city officials say. The shooting occurred near East Burnside and 141st Avenue. FBI is expected to release a statement soon. pic.twitter.com/vGwJt5OX45 — Black Rebel (@RealBlackRebel_) January 8, 2026 @RealBlackRebel_

The FBI's office in Portland says they are investigating an agent-involved shooting involving Customs and Border Patrol Agents in which 2 people were wounded.

Federal authorities say the shooting happened Thursday around 2:15 PM.

The Portland Police Bureau say they responded to a call about a shooting and found a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Cops say officers applied a tourniquet bandage and called for emergency medical personnel, who transported the victims to a hospital.

Cops say the victims' conditions are unclear.

The Portland shooting comes one day after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis.

PPB Chief Bob Day says ... "We are still in the early stages of this incident. We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more."

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson blasted the feds in a statement, saying ... "We cannot sit by while constitutional protections erode and bloodshed mounts. Portland is not a 'training ground' for militarized agents, and the 'full force' threatened by the administration has deadly consequences. As Mayor, I call on ICE to end all operations in Portland until a full investigation can be completed."