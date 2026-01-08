Paramedics Carry Minneapolis Woman Shot in Head by ICE, on Video

First responders attempted to revive the woman shot who was shot in the head on a Minneapolis street by an ICE agent Wednesday morning ... and the efforts were captured in harrowing video.

In a YouTube clip posted by Status Coup News, you can see paramedics carrying Renee Nicole Good's body down a sidewalk. When they get around the corner, they're seen laying her lifeless body on the ground, where they begin performing chest compressions on her.

More emergency personnel rush a gurney down the street as the life-saving measures proved futile.

NBC News, citing a witness at the scene, and first-responders website EMS1 allege ambulance access was blocked by federal vehicles on the residential street, forcing paramedics to approach on foot, and witnesses say a doctor at the scene right after the shooting was prevented by ICE officers from attending to the victim.

As you know ... Good was shot to death by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer -- various videos taken at the scene have been cause for dispute about the sequence of events leading up to the shooting.

Play video content FreedomNews.TV

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the agent acted in "self-defense," alleging Good tried to run him over, but many -- including Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey -- suggested video shows the killing to be unjust.

Frey went as far as accusing the feds of lying and demanding ICE "get the f***" out of the city.