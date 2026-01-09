John Mulaney Postpones Minneapolis Shows After ICE Shooting

John Mulaney has postponed his comedy shows in Minneapolis, Minnesota following the ICE shooting that killed an American citizen Wednesday morning.

The former "Saturday Night Live" writer shared the news on Instagram Thursday night, telling fans he understands it's "unfair" for them to lose out on their plans, but he doesn't see a better alternative at this time. He explained ... "I don't feel comfortable asking thousands of people each night to leave their homes, gather at the venue, and then make their way home when the situation is so unsafe."

He apologized to anyone he disappointed, adding ... "I know a fun stand-up show could be a nice distraction, but it doesn't sit right with me to put anyone at risk."

John is currently touring his “Mr. Whatever” show and was scheduled to take the stage at The Armory on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The shows will now be held on April 10th, 11th and 12th. Fans can hold onto their tickets or request a refund through Ticketmaster.

Play video content FreedomNews.TV

As you know, Renee Good was shot and killed in her vehicle by an ICE agent during a confrontation in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem says Good "attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle," warranting their reaction.

Play video content TMZ.com