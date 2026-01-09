John Mulaney Postpones Minneapolis Shows After ICE Shooting
John Mulaney has postponed his comedy shows in Minneapolis, Minnesota following the ICE shooting that killed an American citizen Wednesday morning.
The former "Saturday Night Live" writer shared the news on Instagram Thursday night, telling fans he understands it's "unfair" for them to lose out on their plans, but he doesn't see a better alternative at this time. He explained ... "I don't feel comfortable asking thousands of people each night to leave their homes, gather at the venue, and then make their way home when the situation is so unsafe."
He apologized to anyone he disappointed, adding ... "I know a fun stand-up show could be a nice distraction, but it doesn't sit right with me to put anyone at risk."
John is currently touring his “Mr. Whatever” show and was scheduled to take the stage at The Armory on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The shows will now be held on April 10th, 11th and 12th. Fans can hold onto their tickets or request a refund through Ticketmaster.
As you know, Renee Good was shot and killed in her vehicle by an ICE agent during a confrontation in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem says Good "attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle," warranting their reaction.
Just a day later, 2 other people were shot by CBP officers after pulling them over in Portland, Oregon Thursday afternoon. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in an official statement the shooting was in self-defense, alleging the driver of the vehicle tried to run the agents down. DHS alleges the passenger in the vehicle was a Venezuelan member of a prostitution ring in the United States illegally.