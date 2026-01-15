YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy Set to Be Deported From the Philippines to Russia

You're All Done Here ... Back To Russia You Go!

YouTube star Vitaly Zdorovetskiy's officially done with his time in The Philippines, and now he's set to head back to his native Russia -- as part of his deportation process.

ICYMI ... the social media star was arrested in April 2025 after several livestreamed stunts in Bonifacio Global City, which reportedly involved instances of harassment and theft, the Philippine Star reports.

Vitaly was charged with unjust vexation, alarm and scandal, and attempted theft. He was designated as an "undesirable foreign national."

‘SIRA ULO RIN ITO’



President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. reacted to the arrest of Russian-American vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.



“Sira ulo rin ito… Hindi naman Pilipino, pwede ko bang murahin?” he said in the uploaded video in his social media accounts on Monday.… pic.twitter.com/zSrrtztvly — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) April 14, 2025 @PhilippineStar

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said, while Vitaly, who was born in Russia, resides in the United States as a green card holder, his deportation will be processed based on his passport of origin.

Interestingly ... Remulla said the government of the Philippines held "no ill feelings" towards the social media star.