Lindsey Halligan Ordered to Explain Why She's Calling Herself a U.S. Attorney

Explain Why You're Still Using The U.S. Attorney Title!

A federal judge has ordered Lindsey Halligan to explain why she continues to use the title of "U.S. attorney" in the months since her appointment was ruled unlawful, CBS News reports.

Halligan -- a former personal attorney to President Donald Trump -- was named the head of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia in September. She had no experience in criminal law prior to her appointment, and primarily focused on insurance law.

Although she brought cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, they were dismissed after a district judge found Halligan's appointment to head that U.S. Attorney's Office was invalid in November.

The issue was noted following an indictment filed in early December in which Halligan was listed as a "United States attorney and special attorney."

Judge David Novak has since given Halligan seven days to explain why she continues to represent herself as a U.S. attorney and how her identification "does not constitute a false or misleading statement."