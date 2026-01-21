Trump Appears to Advocate for Dictators in Davos

Donald Trump appeared to advocate for dictators at an event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

The president was speaking at the CEO reception and dinner event and reflected on his speech from earlier in the day, in which he claimed the United States wouldn't use military force to take control of Greenland.

Play video content Fox News

Trump asserted his address was well-received, stating ... "I can't believe it, we got good reviews on that speech. Usually they say, 'He's a horrible dictator type person. I'm a dictator.' But sometimes you need a dictator."

POTUS ascribed that as "based on common sense, it's not conservative or liberal or anything else."

Trump claimed "a lot of people are saying maybe we’d like a dictator" last August, reports Rolling Stone.

He claimed he didn't want to preside over a dictatorship and described himself as "a man with common sense and a smart person"